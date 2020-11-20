Ardmore football renews rivalry with Carl Albert

Beau Bearden

It’s no secret that the Ardmore High School football team has a history with Carl Albert. The two may not be in the same district this season, but they’ve had some close battles over the years — highlighted by a clash in the state title game on Nov. 30, 2018.

“They still have a few kids who played in that game and we still have a few kids who played in it,” said Tigers head coach Josh Newby. “They beat us in the state championship game in 2018 and we really respect their program, but our kids are going to play Friday night. We’re excited.”

And the excitement level couldn’t be any higher as Ardmore will make the trek north to Carl Albert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The Tigers are looking to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2018 campaign.

It won’t be easy though.

“Offensively, Carl Albert has a four-year starter at quarterback and a very talented running back in Javion Hunt,” Newby said. “They have a great receiving corps and their offensive line is well coached and physical. They’re the real deal on offense.

“Defensively, they play with great technique and they’re highly coached there,” Newby continued. “They have a great football team. We’re excited to compete with them.”

Ardmore has plenty of weapons to match Carl Albert’s firepower, but the defensive pressure will be key after the Tigers tallied six takeaways last week in a 35-14 win over Woodward.

“Our defensive play last Friday night against Woodward was at a pretty high level,” Newby said. “I know Carl Albert is watching that tape, so I know they’ll have their kids ready.”

Carl Albert will want to keep an eye on Dakaree Scott as the junior finished with three interceptions last week. Evan Smith and Jalen Reed also picked off passes to lead a solid defensive attack.

And offensively, Ardmore's Donald May will be crucial after the senior hauled in four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for two scores against Woodward.

However, the Tigers won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Noble Stadium.

“Any time you go to Carl Albert’s stadium, you better be ready to play at a high level, and you better execute because they’re a good football team,” Newby said.