Longhorns end historic season with loss to Kingfisher

KINGFISHER — Turnovers are tough to overcome, but even more so when they come in the second half. The Lone Grove High School football team dealt with that Friday night as the season came to an end with a 51-41 loss to Kingfisher during round two of the Class 3A State Playoffs.

The second half was full of big plays and touchdowns. Both teams had no problem trading points, but the difference was two second-half turnovers that resulted in 10 points for the Yellowjackets.

The first half was a neck-and-neck battle as the Longhorns trailed 14-7 before senior wide receiver Blayde Wilkerson wrangled in a 24-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to tie the game as the half expired.

Lone Grove quarterback Jace Brandenburg had a career passing night in his final game as the senior threw the ball 15 times for 370 yards and five touchdowns.

Longhorns senior wide receiver Malik Brown was a big recipient as he caught five passes for 220 yards and two scores. Senior wide receiver Gavin Peery added four catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Longhorns senior running back Cooper Robinson ran the ball 22 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Lone Grove finishes the season with an overall record of 8-4 and it was the Longhorns’ first playoff run directed by third-year Head Coach Brad O’Steen. Lone Grove will have to replace 14 seniors off this year’s squad.