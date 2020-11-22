Roundup: Ringling advances, while Plainview, Sulphur and Fox fall short

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Plainview High School football team looked to give Heritage Hall a run for its money early on Friday night as the score was tied midway through the first quarter.

However, the Indians couldn’t keep the momentum rolling as a double-digit deficit at halftime proved to be too much in a 49-21 loss in the second round of the Class 3A Playoffs.

Both teams were locked in a 7-7 tie with 7:24 remaining in the opening quarter and Plainview only trailed 14-7 entering the second.

But that’s where the Chargers pulled away, scoring 28 unanswered points for a 42-7 halftime lead. Plainview’s deficit increased to 49-7 at the end of the third quarter before Hunter Young rushed for a touchdown at the 8:44 mark of the fourth.

The Indians added another score following a fumble recovery to account for the final score.

Plainview finishes the 2020 season at 5-7 overall and 4-3 in District 3A-2.

Ringling 33, Oklahoma Bible 7

At Ringling, the Blue Devils had to use a strong second half, but they got the job done Friday with a 33-7 win over Oklahoma Bible in the second round of the Class A State Playoffs.

Ringling held a 6-0 halftime advantage before scoring 20 points in the third quarter for a commanding lead. Both squads scored a touchdown in the fourth to account for the final tally.

Blue Devils senior Kash Lyle rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns, while Kaden Barron added 55 yards rushing and two scores.

Defensively, Julius Koons tallied an interception and River Miller forced a fumble.

Up next for Ringling will be a home game against Texhoma at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

The Red Devils knocked off Hobart 25-7 on Friday.

Anadarko 28, Sulphur 14

At Sulphur, the Bulldogs fell into an early hole Friday and it proved to be too much as their season came to an end with a 28-14 loss to Anadarko.

Sulphur trailed 22-0 before senior running back Logan Smith rushed for a 28-yard touchdown to get the Bulldogs on the board.

The 22-7 score would hold at halftime and neither team found the end zone in the third quarter. Anadarko pushed its lead to 28-7 before Smith rushed for an 11-yard touchdown for the final tally.

Smith led Sulphur with 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while TJ Todd passed for 93 yards and added 76 on the ground.

Daniel Amaya led the defense with six tackles and five assisted stops.

Tyrone 61, Fox 6

At Tyrone, the Foxes couldn’t get much going on Friday night as their season came to an end with a 61-6 loss to Tyrone.

Fox finishes the 2020 campaign with an 8-4 overall record and 5-2 mark in District C-2