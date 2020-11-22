Wolves end season with loss to Community Christian

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

DAVIS — The Davis High School football team battled Community Christian on Friday night, but fell short 35-7 during the second round of the Class 2A State Playoffs.

The Wolves started off the game by recovering a Royals fumble, but they couldn’t capitalize. Neither team could tally a first down, making the first quarter a back-and-forth fight.

Community Christian finally found the end zone with a minute remaining in the quarter and later scored two more times for a 21-0 lead.

Wolves quarterback Colin Dulaney took off on a 20-yard run and then scored on a short run to cut the deficit to 21-7 with a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Davis fought hard to gain more yards, but fell short and couldn’t find the end zone. The Royals pushed against the Wolves defense and scored two more touchdowns before the end of the game.

This was the first meeting between the two teams and Community Christian’s first playoff win in school history. Davis had a good run this season, but it has to come to an end.