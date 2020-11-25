Plainview girls basketball has big goals for upcoming season

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

Through the years, there are going to be times when a squad is in a “rebuilding mode.” However, that term is usually based on conversation and can be proven wrong.

That’s the goal for the Plainview High School girls basketball team this season after graduating a large group of seniors who combined to win 44 games in two years.

“I have big hopes for our kids,” said Lady Indians head coach Chad Walker. “Some people say we’re rebuilding and you’re going to see a drop off, but I think we're still right where we were last year with our competitiveness, athleticism and basketball mindset."

Plainview looks to carry over the success from a 23-5 campaign last season, highlighted by 10-game winning streak from Jan. 24-Feb. 18, 2020. It’s worth noting, however, that seven to eight of the athletes on that team have graduated.

But the Lady Indians have some returners who played significant minutes a year ago. Walker considers Reagan Chaney, Riley Grant and Emily Hudson as returning starters and he also mentioned Emilee Hedger and Jacey Hammon as two freshmen who have done well.

“These girls are working hard,” Walker said. “They’re coming in every day and putting in the time. You can never get enough shots up. I’m very pleased with the administration. Even though our school is online right now, they’re still allowing our winter sports to come in and have their regular practice time. I’m very much appreciative of that.”

And all the time in the gym will be important as Plainview is still working on a few things. The Lady Indians don’t have as much depth this season, but they’re in a better spot in one important area.

“On defense, we don’t have the size, but we have more quickness,” Walker said. “We think our defense will actually cause a lot more problems out front than it did last year.”

Plainview’s first opportunity to test its skills will be at home against Durant at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. However, the Lady Indians know there is always uncertainty during the pandemic.

“Our first game is against Durant, so I’ve been making calls trying to find out if they’ve even been able to scrimmage anybody,” Walker said. “It’s so up in the air, you don’t know if you’re going to get to play. Right now, my main focus is, ‘Let’s get in the gym and try to make ourselves better.'”