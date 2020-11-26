Patton ready to lead Plainview boys basketball to new heights

Beau Bearden

It never hurts when a friend offers advice, especially when it helps lead you to a new place. Joe Patton can agree with that as a big reason he took over as Plainview High School boys basketball coach is because of current Lady Indians coach Chad Walker.

The two played against each other in high school and also coached together for a year in Oklahoma City. Now their paths cross again as Plainview prepares for the 2020-21 season.

“Coach Walker is one of the reasons why I was interested,” Patton said. “He said it was a good job and I trust his word. And everyone that I’ve met down here has been amazing — the parents and the kids. I’m pretty excited to be here. I look forward to maybe turning it into a little bit more of a basketball town. And we can add that to football, cross country and track.”

The Indians will have their work cut out for them though, with only two returners in senior Matt McAdams and junior Braeden Stevenson. However, Patton expects a number of freshmen and sophomores to make the leap to varsity and help out when the season kicks off at home against Durant at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“I want them to play hard and play together,” Patton said. “Do the best we can and be competitive.”

And Plainview will also look to improve on a 16-12 overall mark last season. The Indians found success late, winning three straight games at regionals. However, there’s no telling what can happen during an uncertain season with COVID-19 numbers on the rise.

“I’m hoping the kids get to play the majority of their games,” Patton said. “Hopefully they can do well in a couple of tournaments and see where we end up at the end of the year. Right now, you can’t make prediction. The other team might be missing four kids and you be might be missing three kids. You don’t even know if you’re going to be playing the other team’s real team. You just have to do the best you can.”

And Plainview is already showing it wants to do that, as the Indians are listening to what their new coach has to say.

“They might not like what they hear at the time, but once it registers over night, they usually come back and make it work,” Patton said. “And they’ve been very tough. I’m pretty proud of that. I pride myself as a coach with a very physical basketball team.”