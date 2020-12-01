Plainview girls basketball tallies season-opening win over Durant

Beau Bearden

PLAINVIEW — There is no guarantee a squad will be at its peak in the first game of the season. It usually takes a few contests to get the offense rolling.

That wasn’t the case Tuesday night though, as the Plainview High School girls basketball team found its stride early and never looked back in a 60-46 win over Durant.

“Our offensive output actually surprised me,” said Lady Indians head coach Chad Walker. “I’m disappointed in our defense. I think we’re built for defensive pressure and speed. We gave up way too many 3-point shots. We have to work on that. But I’m really proud of the girls.”

Plainview had three athletes finish in double figures, as Reagan Chaney tallied a game-high 21 points, followed by Jacey Hammon with 15 and Emilee Hudson with 14.

“Reagan Chaney is a scorer — she has one thing on her mind,” Walker said. “This is my third year to coach her and I told her from the very get-go, ‘When it touches your hands, you’re shooting the ball and everyone should understand that if you want to score, you better go get a rebound.’ She does well.”

The Lady Indians did well offensively from the start, jumping out to a 22-14 lead. Chaney played a big part of that as she scored nine points. However, Durant stayed within striking distance with four 3-pointers in the first quarter.

“Durant is a much better team than what they were last year,” Walker said. “They have a couple of young kids who shoot the ball really well. Their ball handler is smart. Coach (Barry Hudson) has done a good job with her. They were a different squad than I remember from last year.”

Plainview found that out down the stretch as Durant kept it close before the Lady Indians pulled away for good with a 6-0 run late in the fourth quarter.

The run pushed Plainview’s lead to 58-43 and clinched a season-opening victory.

“I was really proud of our two freshmen — Jacey Hammon and Emilee Hedger,” Walker said. “I thought those two along with Emilee Hudson did an excellent job of handling the ball for us and taking control of the game when we were in some foul trouble or we were winded. They pulled the ball out and were able to handle that, get to the basket or get us an easy shot. They did well.”

The Lady Indians are back home against Santa Fe South at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.