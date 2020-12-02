Plainview boys basketball rallies to beat Durant in overtime

Mallory Graves

sports@ardmoreite.com

PLAINVIEW — It was a season-opening battle Tuesday night as the Plainview High School boys basketball team held off Durant 56-50 in overtime.

“It feels great,” said Indians head coach Joe Patton. “The kids played hard and that’s all we talked about was play hard, play hard, play hard. The kids did and it sure came through.”

Both teams went back and forth throughout the game, but the fourth quarter was a fierce battle, and the Indians stepped up their game.

Mason Roberts and Braeden Stephenson played a key role with six points each to help Plainview force overtime with the score tied 44-44.

The Lions and Indians went into a four-minute overtime combat to settle the game. Ethan Barker scored the first basket and Plainview never trailed again.

Matt McAdams led the Indians with 12 points, while Stephenson scored 10 of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Barker also scored 11, followed by Da’Vier Carr with 10 and Roberts with nine.

Plainview found itself in an early hole, trailing 13-10 after the first quarter. McAdams scored to start the second and finished with six in the quarter, while Carter Hamilton added a basket.

The Indians trailed 27-20 at halftime, but inched closer at the end of the third quarter with a 34-29 deficit.

That hole was quickly put in the rearview with a strong fourth quarter on the way to a win.

However, as is the case for most teams, Plainview needs to work on a few things.

“We have to get better at running our offense,” Patton said. “We have a lot of young kids, and this is our first varsity experience. They don’t realize how hard you have to cut or how hard you have to set screens to get open. You can’t just go through the motions.”

The Indians return home at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 against Santa Fe South.

“I’ve already watched film over our next team, so we’ll practice the next two days and go at it again on Friday,” Patton said.