Tigers, Lady Tigers take down Duncan on the road

One game in and the Ardmore High School boys basketball team has already experienced a thrilling win as the Tigers held off Duncan 64-63 on the road Tuesday night.

“We played well in spurts,” said Ardmore head coach Kyle Jessie. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all, but our defensive intensity carried us. It speaks volumes of the type of team we have, to find a way to win when shots weren’t falling for us.”

The Tigers led 61-57 with 1:06 remaining in the game, but the game turned into a free-throw battle down the stretch. The game was tied 62-62 with 30 seconds left, but Duncan only made one shot at the charity stripe.

Ardmore made both of its attempts and that was enough to pick up the win.

DD Coleman led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Elijah Franks with 11 and Dion Brown and Chadre McGee with 10 apiece.

Up next for Ardmore is a trip to the Carl Albert Festival to take on Heritage Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

At Duncan, the Lady Tigers used a strong first half Tuesday night to pick up a season-opening 65-57 victory over Duncan.

Reagan McCurley led Ardmore with 21 points, while Tiona Cohee added 15 and Chloe Rucker finished with 11.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, thanks in part to McCurley’s 11 points. Ardmore led 30-25 at halftime and pushed that advantage to 47-41 after the third quarter.

McCurley stepped up again in the fourth with eight points to help clinch the win.

The Lady Tigers are back in action against Heritage Hall at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Carl Albert Festival.