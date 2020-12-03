Lady Tigers use fast start to beat Heritage Hall; Tigers come up short

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It never hurts to jump out to a fast start, especially on the road.

The Ardmore High School girls basketball team proved that Thursday as a strong first quarter helped lead the Lady Tigers to a 44-38 win over Heritage Hall at the Carl Albert Festival.

Ardmore took a 17-8 lead after the first quarter as six Lady Tigers scored at least a point. That advantage increased to 23-14 at halftime before Heritage Hall inched closer with a 15-point third quarter.

Ardmore stepped up its defense in the fourth by holding the Lady Chargers to eight points and scoring 13 to pick up the win.

Reagan McCurley led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, while Khalayah Willis added 11. Ahlyra Anderson, Shakira Smith and Tiona Cohee each finished with four points to round out the top performers.

Ardmore wraps up the Carl Albert Festival at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 against Bishop Kelly.

Heritage Hall 84, Ardmore 46

At Carl Albert, the Tigers couldn’t get much going Thursday evening as they dropped their first loss of the season in an 84-46 setback to Heritage Hall.

Dion Brown led Ardmore with 17 points, while Elijah Franks added 12.

The Tigers conclude play at the Carl Albert Festival at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 against Bishop Kelly.