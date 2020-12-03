Roundup: Turner boys basketball improves to 4-0

Staff Reports

The Turner High School boys basketball team improved to 4-0 Tuesday with a 59-36 victory at Thackerville.

“I’m very proud of the way the kids responded to adversity and foul problems and came away with a good road win,” said Falcons head coach Jimmy Voight.

Turner trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but rallied to tie it 26-26 at halftime.

“We got into early foul trouble in the first quarter,” Voight said. “Thackerville had a good game plan, plus we had two starters pick up two quick fouls apiece early in the first quarter and had another starter pick up his second foul early in the second quarter. So we had to play some inexperienced underclassmen in the first half.”

That didn’t stop the Falcons from outscoring Thackerville 21-2 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Jevon Wolfe led Turner with 22 points, while Tyler Campbell chipped in 18 and Hunter Johnston finished with 12.

Turner hits the road to take on Maysville at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Antlers 47, Madill 43

At Antlers, the Wildcats just came up short Tuesday night in a 47-43 season-opening loss to Antlers.

Madill looks to pick up its first win on the road against Tishomingo at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madill 44, Antlers 32

At Antlers, the Lady Wildcats took care of business on the road Tuesday with a 44-32 victory for their first win of the season.

Madill travels to Tishomingo at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Turner 54, Thackerville 39

At Thackerville, the Lady Falcons picked up their third win of the season Tuesday with a 54-39 decision over Thackerville.

Turner is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Maysville.