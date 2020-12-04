Ringling football takes on Morrison in quarterfinals

Beau Bearden

It has been quite a while since the Ringling High School football team lost a game. The Blue Devils’ winning streak dates back to Sept. 6 of last year.

Ringling has won 22 straight contests since that night and looks to keep the streak going at home against Morrison at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Playoffs.

And as is the case for any postseason game, the small details should go a long way in deciding the winner. The Blue Devils proved that last week as they didn’t turn the ball over in a 23-7 win over Texhoma.

“It’s the same cliches — field position, turnovers and big plays — and we did a great job of not turning it over,” Ringling head coach Phil Koons said last week.

The Blue Devils also did well in another area — penalties. They were only called for two, while Texhoma was penalized 14 times.

“I’ve been on the opposite end of that more times than not,” Koons said. “It doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

Ringling's mistake-free football and its tough defense are a reason for the success. The Blue Devils haven't allow teams to find the end zone much, highlighted by four shutout victories and only 32 points allowed all year.

The success on defense has also carried over to the offensive side of the ball, even if it’s happened in the second half.

Ringling held a lead of at least six points at halftime in the previous two games before rallying for 27 points against Oklahoma Bible and 15 against Texhoma.

The second half surges have come thanks to the run game. River Miller and Kash Lyle combined for 171 yards rushing last week, while quarterback Karson Daniel added 36 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore also threw a 14-yard touchdown to Miller.

The Blue Devils will likely turn to the balanced attack again as they look to advance to the semifinals and a matchup with the winner of Thomas-Fay Custer vs. Pawnee.