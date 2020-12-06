Plainview girls basketball wins close battle with Santa Fe South

Mallory Graves

sports@ardmoreite.com

It was a fierce duel for the Plainview High School girls basketball team on Friday as the Lady Indians held off Santa Fe South 39-34.

“I was frustrated with the game tonight. We’re better than what we showed,” said Plainview head coach Chad Walker. “I just got done looking at our stats and we had 27 missed shots in the paint. Even if you just hit 12 of those, we could have played to the level that I think we are at. It was just a bad game. I have to be pretty happy though, that as bad as we played, we still managed to pull out a win.”

Not only is this the beginning of the season for the Lady Indians, but for Walker as well. He’s in his first season at Plainview and has only coached two games with this group.

“This is a young team, we have a couple of seniors trying to lead the team, but it is just new to everyone,” Walker said. “I’m just going to say that I think coach Taylor Howard did the best job of maintaining her cool and helping everybody stay on track. All the credit goes to coach Howard for sure.”

No matter the outcome though, the show must go on.

“In a young team like this, people usually want to use the term ‘rebuilding,’ but I’m not going to use that word,” Walker said. “We are simply just a young team. We graduated a lot of leadership last year, and these girls just have to figure it out and find their way.

“We need to have new leaders step up along with the leaders that we already have,” Walker continued. “The most important thing is to learn how to win ugly ball games like that.”

However, perseverance runs deep in the Lady Indians’ blood.

“I have to say I’m pretty proud of the way they kept fighting,” Walker said. “Defensive turnovers, we’re missing everything we’re throwing up, Reagan Chaney finally threw up a 3-pointer to tie up the game, and then Emilee Hedger steps up and makes two big free throws.

“They just kept on battling it out to the very end,” Walker continued. “This was a game of kids learning how to play with each other and learning how to be leaders. It was an ugly game, but I’m hoping that we can use it as a learning experience.”

Plainview (2-0) is back in action at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 against Millwood at the Madill Winter Classic.