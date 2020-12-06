Roundup: Lady Tigers, Lady Comets get road wins

Staff Reports

For a second straight game, the Ardmore High School girls basketball team proved that it’s always helpful to score early and often. The Lady Tigers did so Friday as a strong first half propelled them to a 52-39 win over Bishop Kelly at the Carl Albert Festival.

Ardmore held a 22-15 advantage after the first quarter and increased that margin to 34-20 at halftime. That was plenty for the Lady Tigers to get the win, despite Bishop Kelly scoring 14 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 43-34.

Reagan McCurley continued her hot start to the season with 15 points, while Tiona Cohee added 13 and Khalayah Willis finished with 11. Shakira Smith tallied nine and Ahlyra Anderson chipped in four to round out the scoring.

The Lady Tigers (3-0) travel to McAlester at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Dickson 49, Wynnewood 27

At Wynnewood, the Lady Comets picked up their second win of the season Friday in a 49-27 decision.

Makayla Smith and Chesleigh Apala each had 12 points to lead Dickson.

The Lady Comets are back on the floor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Caddo.

Bridge Creek 42, Davis 34

At Bridge Creek, the Lady Wolves couldn’t open their season with a win Friday as they came up short in a 42-34 loss.

Davis plays its home opener against Purcell at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Caddo 78, Healdton 43

At Caddo, it was a tough Friday for the Lady Bulldogs as they dropped their season opener 78-43.

Healdton is back home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 against Temple.

Tishomingo 46, Madill 45

At Tishomingo, it was a tough loss Friday night as the Lady Wildcats couldn’t make a last-second shot in a 46-45 loss.

Madill is scheduled to play its first home game against Kingston at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Kelly 65, Ardmore 62

At Carl Albert Festival, the Tigers were within striking distance late, but couldn’t pick up the win Friday in a 65-62 loss to Bishop Kelly.

Ardmore trailed 63-62 with less than 30 seconds remaining before sending Bishop Kelly to the line for free throws. Both attempts were made, and the Tigers couldn’t find the basket again in the loss.

Up next for Ardmore (1-2) is a trip to McAlester at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15

Tishomingo 66, Madill 61

At Tishomingo, the Wildcats forced overtime Friday night, but couldn’t come away with the win in a 66-61 setback.

Madill is back home at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 against Kingston.

Bridge Creek 69, Davis 32

At Bridge Creek, the offense couldn’t get rolling Friday night as the Wolves came up short in a 69-32 setback.

Davis hosts Purcell at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Caddo 64, Healdton 28

At Caddo, it was a tough Friday night for the Bulldogs as they suffered a 64-28 loss.

Healdton makes the trek to Wilson at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.