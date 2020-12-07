Bowerman's big night leads Fox basketball past Mill Creek

Beau Bearden

Matthew Bowerman made sure the Fox boys basketball team cruised to an easy win Friday night as the junior notched a double-double in a 71-40 decision over Mill Creek.

Bowerman scored 14 of his game-high 32 points in the second quarter. He also added 16 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

However, it wasn’t all Bowerman as Logan McCurtain chipped in 13 points and Aaron Bassett finished with 12.

Fox was in a close battle in the first quarter, narrowly outscoring Mill Creek 17-10 before a 28-point second quarter pushed the lead to 45-15 at halftime.

That was plenty for the win as the Foxes scored 14 in the third and 12 in the fourth.

Fox travels to Maysville at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox 40, Mill Creek 17

At Mill Creek, The Lady Foxes used a strong second half Friday to pick up a 40-17 victory.

Fox led 14-6 at halftime before a big third quarter helped the Lady Foxes take a commanding 29-9 advantage.

The fourth quarter was closer as Fox outscored its opponent by an 11-8 margin for the win.

Daja Petties led the Lady Foxes with 17 points, while Reonna Lee added nine and Maci Rodriguez notched eight.

Petties found success in the first and third quarter, combining to score 15 of her 17 points.

Fox is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 on the road against Maysville.