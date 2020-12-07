Lone Grove's Brandenburg, Robinson highlight 3A-2 All-District honorees

Beau Bearden

A number of area athletes recently earned All-District 3A-2 honors, led by Sulphur’s Logan Smith as Co-MVP with Kingston’s Jase Hayes.

Meanwhile, Lone Grove’s Jace Brandenburg was selected as All-District Offensive MVP, while teammate Cooper Robinson garnered Offensive Back of the Year honors.

It’s safe to say Smith had an outstanding senior campaign as he carried the ball 198 times for 2,146 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also finished with 17 catches for 219 yards and three scores.

Brandenburg and Robinson were instrumental in the Longhorns finishing third in District 3A-2 with a 5-2 record.

Meanwhile, Lone Grove’s Gavin Peery and Malik Brown joined Dickson’s Jack McDonald and Plainview’s Joey Barker on the all-district first team offense. Sulphur’s T.J. Todd, Garrett Trett and Dylan Rogers along with Madill’s Griffon Williams were also named to the squad.

The all-district first team defense included Lone Grove's Caleb Cryer, Hunter McKenzie, Conner King and Cody McClennahan, while Plainview’s Hunter Young, Madill’s Aaron Wilson and Sulphur’s Ko Withrow were also selected.

Meanwhile, Dickson’s Brian Jennings was named an all-district injured athlete.

Lone Grove’s Blaine Brown and Justin Barnes along with Dickson’s Kameron Helm, Plainview’s Nic Owen and Madill's Armando Sanchez were Honorable Mention selections.