Long Grove boys basketball cruises past Wilson; girls tally close win

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

WILSON — It may have taken a quarter to find a groove, but once the Lone Grove High School boys basketball team did, it was easy sledding Tuesday night in a 59-35 win over Wilson.

The Longhorns started off slow, but held a 13-6 lead after the first quarter. That advantage increased to double digits at halftime, thanks to Lone Grove's Aiden Hale.

The sophomore scored nine of his team’s 14 points in the second quarter to give the Longhorns a 27-14 lead. Lone Grove didn’t have much issue from there, pushing it to 39-22 on the way to a season-opening win.

Hale finished with a game-high 24 points, while Jeshua Miller chipped in 12 and Gavin Peery scored seven.

Meanwhile, Kaden Forsythe led Wilson with 10 and Caylen Fulton had five.

The Eagles (0-2) look for their first win of the season when they host Paoli at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, while Lone Grove (1-0) is back home at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 against Rock Creek.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lone Grove 23, Wilson 20

At Wilson, the first-game jitters showed up Tuesday, but the Lady Horns held on for a 23-20 victory.

The score was knotted 4-4 after the first quarter, before Lone Grove picked up the pace in the second for a 14-8 halftime lead.

The Lady Horns struggled to carry that success over as Wilson cut the deficit to 16-14 at the end of the third.

But Lone Grove made its free throws in the fourth to pick up the win.

Malea McMurtrey led the Lady Horns with 10 points and Maili Coe tallied eight. Destiney Adams and Eryka Imhof each scored two points to round out the top performers.

On the other side of the scorebook, Wilson’s McKinzee Gunter and Kayln Forsythe notched six points each.

The Lady Eagles (0-2) host Paoli at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, while Lone Grove (1-0) is also at home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 against Rock Creek.