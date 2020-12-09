Roundup: Cardinals beat Paoli for 3rd straight win

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It’s not often a squad holds an opponent to just one point in the first quarter, but the Springer High School boys basketball team did so Monday night during a 69-37 win at Paoli.

The Cardinals led 22-1 after the opening quarter and extended that lead to 12 at halftime.

Springer pushed the advantage to 55-24 after three quarters and the Cardinals narrowly outscored Paoli 14-13 in the fourth to pick up their third straight win.

Springer’s Malik Brown scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, while Cory Leu finished with 15 and Mickey Hunnicutt added 12.

Maysville 58, Fox 45

At Maysville, the Foxes couldn’t find their offense in the fourth quarter on Monday night and it proved costly in a 58-45 loss to Maysville.

The game was knotted 14-14 after the first quarter and Fox trailed 28-27 at halftime. That deficit increased to 45-39 after the third quarter, but the Foxes couldn’t find the basket in the fourth quarter as they were outscored 13-6.

Logan McCurtain led Fox with 12 points, while Matthew Bowerman scored 10 and Daliouse Figures tallied nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maysville 42, Fox 37

At Maysville, the Lady Foxes got off to a slow start Monday in a 42-37 setback to Maysville.

Fox was down 12-9 after the first quarter and trailed 21-18 at halftime. The Lady Foxes were still within striking distance, but the third quarter didn’t help their cause as they were outscored 15-8. The fourth was closer as Fox put up eight points, while Maysville scored nine.

Daja Petties led the Lady Foxes with 19 points, followed by Sidney Fletcher, Emma Reeves and Hayley Allen with four points each.

Paoli 30, Springer 27

At Paoli, the Lady Cardinals jumped out to an early lead Monday, but couldn’t hold in a 30-27 loss to Paoli.

Springer took an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, only to muster three points in the second to trail 17-14 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals were narrowly outscored in the third by a 4-3 margin, but Paoli's nine-point fourth quarter was enough to get the win.

Kaylee Johnson led Springer with 11 points, while Mimi White added nine and Jalyn Dewberry scored five.