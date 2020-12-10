Plainview girls basketball beats Millwood

Mallory Graves

sports@ardmoreite.com

MADILL — The Plainview High School girls basketball team conquered Millwood 52-37 on Thursday in the opening round of the Madill Winter Classic.

“I am extremely proud of what the girls have accomplished,” said Lady Indians head coach Chad Walker. “We beat Millwood, who is a pretty good team year in and year out. Our girls showed up, took a challenge to heart and I thought they played their rears off.”

With this being a young team, the Lady Indians are learning and improving in each game.

“In the last game, we missed 27 shots in the paint,” Walker said. “Part of that is young, we have some freshman taking a lot of shots. But every game they’re going to get better. Really, the test is what are we doing for the end of the season. Hopefully we can take pieces of each game up until then especially since our practices have been cut short and we haven’t been able to scrimmage and learn from them. It is just going to be a process.”

Emilee Hedger led Plainview with 16 points, while Reagan Chaney and Riley Grant each tallied 12. Emilee Hudson and Jacey Hammon added six apiece to round out the scoring.

“It was a team effort as far as what we were doing on the floor,” Walker said. “It took everybody including our subs coming in off the bench. They came in and did a great job when we were in foul trouble. I was proud of all of them and I though they did a great job.”

The Lady Indians advance to the semifinals of the Madill Winter Classic where they’ll play Sulphur at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Millwood 87, Plainview 24

The Plainview High School boys basketball game followed the girls, but had a different outcome. The Indians fell short to Millwood by a score of 87-24.

“The kids played hard and learned a lot,” said Plainview head coach Joe Patton. “We just have a lot of things we need to work on. We are a very young team, and we jumped up a level on athleticism, and it showed. We really need to focus on the little things to give our self a chance to have a better outcome. I have no problem with the effort given by the team, we just have to all be on the same page in order to come out with a win.”

Patton is always looking ahead for the Indians’ next game at noon Friday, Dec. 11 against Boswell in the consolation bracket of the Madill Winter Classic.

“I’ve already watched film on both teams, so we will just prepare to try and be successful against them,” Patton said.