Plainview wrestling falls short in opener against Durant

PLAINVIEW — The season is just getting started, but the Plainview High School wrestling team is already dealing with adversity.

The Indians were missing a couple of athletes as well as head coach Keilan Torres on Tuesday, but they still put up a valiant fight in a 51-31 season-opening loss to Durant.

“We’ve had all week of practice without coach (Torres),” said Plainview junior Blue Norman. “We’ve had our assistant coaches step up. They’ve done a great job in the room and they did a great job out here coaching us up.”

The assistant coaches paid dividends, but being short-handed put the Indians in an early 6-0 hole that increased to 18-0 before Reece Bennett gave the Indians their first points.

The junior tallied a pin with 1:20 remaining in the second period to cut the deficit to 18-6.

“I just go into every match and wrestle my hardest every time,” Bennett said. “The team score doesn’t really affect me too much. It’s me versus the other guy. The team score is kind of just the extra. I go in and focus on my match. Do what I need to do for the team and score points.”

Blane Gibbs did the same as he tallied a pin with 1:19 remaining in the second round to bring Plainview within striking distance at 18-12.

However, that was as close as the Indians would get as Durant pushed its advantage to 45-12 before Norman notched a pin with 47 seconds remaining in the first period.

“I just went out there and I kept the pressure forward,” Norman said. “I didn’t let him get in a rhythm, I made him wrestle my match. I didn’t let him wrestle his match.”

Lane Johnson tallied the Plainview's final points with a decision, but it could have been a different story with everyone there.

"It’s just difficult to go in knowing that we’re missing a few kids," Norman said. "That score would have been a lot different with those kids.”

The Indians don't have much time to dwell on the loss though, as their next dual is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at home against Madill.