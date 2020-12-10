Roundup: Lady Comets come up short to Caddo

Beau Bearden

The Dickson High School girls basketball team struggled to find much offense in the first quarter Tuesday in a 76-53 loss at Caddo.

The Lady Comets trailed 26-10 at the end of the first quarter and saw their deficit increase to 42-25 at halftime. Dickson scored 18 points in the third, but so did Caddo, as the game remained out of reach for the Lady Comets.

Kayden Barton led Dickson with 13 points, while Makayla Smith and Chesleigh Apala added eight points each.

Up next for the Lady Comets (2-1) is the Madill Winter Classic. Dickson opens the tourney against Blanchard at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

Fox 50, Paoli 19

At Paoli, the Lady Foxes jumped out to a fast start Tuesday and never looked back in a 50-19 victory.

Fox wasted little time by extending a 14-9 advantage after the first quarter to 29-13 at halftime. That lead ballooned to 41-17 at the end of third as the Lady Foxes picked up the easy win.

Daja Petties scored 14 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 18, while Maci Rodriguez chipped in six.

Fox (2-1) is back in action at home against Wilson at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

Davis 51, Purcell 48

At Davis, it was a successful home opener for the Lady Wolves on Tuesday as they held off Purcell for a 51-48 win.

Up next for Davis (1-1) is a trip to the Velma Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Kingston 67, Madill 24

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t get past Kingston on Tuesday in a 67-24 setback.

Madill (1-2) hosts the Winter Classic starting Thursday, Dec. 10, as the Lady Wildcats battle Marietta at 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox 59, Paoli 40

At Paoli, the Foxes picked up their second win of the season Tuesday in a convincing 59-40 decision.

Fox held a 27-23 halftime lead before using a 17-point third quarter to pull away. The Foxes also stepped up their defense by holding Paoli to just seven points in the third.

That margin was plenty as Fox cruised to the victory.

Aaron Bassett and Matthew Bowerman each finished with 14 points for the Foxes, while Logan McCurtain and Bryson Reeves scored 12 each.

Fox (2-1) hosts Wilson at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

Purcell 56, Davis 28

At Davis, the Wolves came up short during their home opener Tuesday in a 56-28 loss.

Davis (0-2) travels to the Velma Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Caddo 63, Dickson 28

At Caddo, it was a tough Tuesday for the Comets as they fell 63-28.

Dickson (1-2) opens the Madill Winter Classic against Blanchard at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

Kingston 57, Madill 45

At Madill, the Wildcats were on the wrong end of a 57-45 decision on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (0-3) look to get back on track when they host Marietta at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 in the opener of the Madill Winter Classic.