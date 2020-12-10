Sulphur wrestling preparing for uncertain 2020-21 season

Mallory Graves

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Sulphur junior high and high school wrestling teams will soon get to compete on the mat. The Bulldogs have been idle for two weeks after Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 precautions.

They had their first practice Monday and welcome Bethel High School to town at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. There are about 10 athletes on the high school team and about 30 on the junior high team.

“I had some kids that didn’t come back out for wrestling, because their parents didn’t feel safe with it being a close contact sport,” said Sulphur wrestling coach Andrew Swartz. “We have one senior on our team this year, and he’s a two-time state placer. His name is Kolbe Madron.”

Despite the circumstances, the Bulldogs are thankful that they get to wrestle.

“Every day is a new deal with this virus,” Swartz said. “I actually told the kids today, that whatever it throws at us, to just take it and go with it. It’s something that neither I, nor the kids have had to deal with, so we’re all figuring it out together. The whole aspect of the unknown and anything can happen is pretty difficult to plan for, but we have to find a way to get through it. We’ve been trying to stay masked up and sticking with the same partners during practice, just so we can try and not get anyone sick.”

But no matter what the season holds, Sulphur is excited for the season.

“I’ve got some pretty tough kids and some good wrestlers that have the potential to do really well,” Swartz said. “I have three state qualifiers that are returning on the team. They are sophomore Aspen Jolly, junior Gage Graham, and senior Kolbe Madron.”