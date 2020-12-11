Comets, Lady Comets fall to Blanchard at Madill Winter Classic

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

MADILL — Sometimes it’s just not your night no matter how hard you try. That was the case Thursday as the Dickson High School boys basketball team was on the wrong end of a 70-39 decision to Blanchard in the first round of the Madill Winter Classic.

“We just have to slow down,” said Comets assistant coach Josh Eubank. “We’re a little young and we were missing some parts, but some of the younger guys have to step up. We’ll get there. We just have to slow down and run our offense. It was open when we ran it right. But we just tried to play a little too fast tonight.”

Dickson fell into an early 20-4 hole at the end of the first quarter and could never recover. The deficit increased to 32-15 at halftime, but some adjustments helped the Comets down the stretch.

“In the second half, we did better,” Eubank said “We slowed down and ran some plays right. And that’s what I wanted. Defensively, our zones that we ran were alright. Our press wasn’t very good. We have to work on that. There’s a lot of room for improvement there. But our man defense was decent. The ball didn’t bounce our way tonight.”

Joe Palesano led Dickson with 13 points, while Jagger Porter chipped in 10 and Jzavionn Bennett tallied five.

Up next for the Comets will be a consolation semifinals matchup against Madill or Marietta. That contest is set for 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blanchard 51, Dickson 39

At Madill, the Lady Comets looked to be in good shape with a lead early in the third quarter, but a Blanchard run proved to be too much in a 51-39 loss on Thursday during the first round of the Madill Winter Classic.

Dickson led 34-29 with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter, but Blanchard rattled off 11 straight points to take a six-point lead at the 2:09 mark. It also didn’t help that the Lady Comets tallied just three points in the fourth.

Chloe Hightower led Dickson with 15 points, while Makayla Smith added seven and Kayden Barton finished with five.

The Lady Comets fall into the consolation bracket of the MWC and will play Madill or Marietta at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.