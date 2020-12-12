Madill basketball teams beat Marietta, but fall to Blanchard

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

Madill High School hosted its 21st annual Winter Classic basketball tournament with 14 squads joining the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats from Dec. 10-12.

“The Madill Winter Classic pulls the community together to support our student athletes,” Athletic Director Bink Stafford said. “The tournament takes a lot of help from administration, coaches, faculty and community members to host, and this year has been a challenge, but everyone rallied to help with a safe tournament.”

The Madill High School girls basketball team played Marietta in the first round on Thursday and picked up a 40-29 win.

“We played well against Marietta,” said Lady Cats head coach Shawn Runyan. “The girls took care of the ball better than previous games and we were able to hit our free throws.”

Madill junior Jayden Weiberg led the Lady Cats with 17 points, while senior Ximena Gomez added 10.

“We still need to protect the ball better,” Runyan said. “This season we are hoping to stay healthy and have a complete season.”

Friday night’s game didn’t go as well, as Madill lost 70-28 to Blanchard. Weiberg was again the top scorer with eight points.

“We did not come ready to play,” Runyan said. “We need to stay in our routine and stay focused.”

Madill 57, Marietta 36

At Madill Winter Classic, the Madill High School boys basketball team opened play with a 57-36 win over Marietta on Thursday night.

“I thought the boys played hard (Thursday) night,” said Wildcats head coach Brett Weiberg. “We moved the ball better and had more touches inside.”

Madill senior Miguel Duran led the way with 19 points and junior Nick Northcutt chipped in 10.

The Wildcats played Blanchard Friday night and fell short in a 54-45 setback.

“Blanchard is very physical and well coached,” Weiberg said. “I thought Blanchard did a good job mixing their defenses. The triangle and two slowed us down for a few minutes and then we started to figure it out and make plays.”

Junior Ezekiel Fuentes had 16 points, followed by Duran with 14.

“Our interior defense and rotations need to get better,” Weiberg said. “I thought we showed improvement in quite a few areas.”