Roundup: Indians fall; Lady Indians advance to title game

Mallory Graves

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Plainview High School boys basketball team continued play in the Madill Winter Classic on Friday, but couldn’t pick up a win in a 78-56 setback to Boswell.

The Indians’ starting lineup included Matt McAdams, Ethan Barker, Da’Vier Carr, Braeden Stephenson and Carter Hamilton.

Barker, who is only a freshman, led Plainview with 21 points, while Stephenson finished with 14 points under his belt.

“Ethan’s in the gym all the time. He’s a gym rat and he’s going to be really good player,” said Indians head coach Joe Patton. “He’s a good player now, and he’s only going to get better from here on out. Nothing but praise for him.”

As far as the team goes as a whole, Patton appreciates the constant effort.

“We played hard again, but we let the press get to us a little bit when it shouldn’t have,” he said. “When they did things correctly, we got easy shots. We’re a better 3-point shooting team than we have been, and we need to continue to knock those down. We need to make better decisions with the basketball. These are all part of the learning pains that first-year varsity players have to go through.”

Marietta 62, Dickson 52

At Madill, the Comets couldn’t get past Marietta Friday as they fell short 62-52 in the consolation bracket of the Madill Winter Classic.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plainview 55, Sulphur 44

At Madill, the Lady Indians kept it rolling Friday as they picked up a 55-44 win over Sulphur to advance to the championship of the Madill Winter Classic.

Plainview will battle Blanchard in that game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

Dickson 52, Marietta 32

At Madill, it was a bounce-back win Friday for the Lady Comets as they cruised to a 52-32 decision over Marietta in the consolation bracket of the Madill Winter Classic.