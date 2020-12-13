May, Pickens lead Ardmore football's all-district honorees

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Ardmore High School football team battled a lot of adversity during the 2020 season, but still won five games before being eliminated by defending state champion Carl Albert in the second round of the Class 5A State Playoffs.

That grit wasn’t overlooked as five Tigers garnered 5A-1 All-District honors. Donald May led the way as Offensive Back of the Year. One of his biggest games came in a 35-14 win over Woodward during the play-in round of the playoffs.

May hauled in four catches for 132 yards and two scores, while also rushing for two touchdowns. The senior didn’t disappoint in his final game either, carrying the ball 22 times for 141 yards and a touchdown against Carl Albert.

Meanwhile, Alijah Pickens was named Co-Linebacker of the Year after leading a strong Ardmore defense that made a number of big plays throughout the season.

Those two were crucial, but so were a large group of juniors. However, District 5A-1 only recognizes seniors and that limited all-district selections to 10 seniors.

Nevertheless, half of those Tigers garnered honors as May and Pickens joined a trio of teammates. Cordarius Tyner was named to the all-district defense at tackle, while Kolby Lamb earned all-district accolades on the offensive line.

Khaleel McGee was the final selection as Honorable Mention at running back.