Wildcats, Lady Cats take down Sulphur for 3rd at Winter Classic

Beau Bearden

For The Ardmoreite

The Madill High School basketball teams both played Sulphur to finish third at the Madill Winter Classic.

It was a nail-biter for the Lady Cats as they held on for a 53-51 win over the Lady Bulldogs.

“We took care of the ball better,” said Madill girls head coach Shawn Runyan. “Still need to do better job. We will rest for the Dickson tournament next week.”

Junior Jayden Weiberg carried the Lady Cats with 19 points, followed by junior Joslyn Stumblingbear with 11 and junior Braylee Schneider with eight.

Meanwhile, the Madill boys plunged past the Bulldogs with a 43-20 victory.

“Our kids played hard and we were able to do some good things,” said Wildcats head coach Brett Weiberg. “We only turned the ball over six times tonight and that is what we are going to have to do in order to stay in games and win games.”

Senior Miguel Duran led Madill with 18 points, while juniors Nick Northcutt and Ezekiel Fuentes finished with nine points each.

“I thought Ezekiel really controlled the game tonight and I am very proud of how Miguel is playing,” Weiberg said. “Nick rebounds at a high level and he is getting better daily. I am proud of Mason Coles and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop.”

Madill is back in action Thursday, Dec. 17 in Dickson at the inaugural Comet Holiday Classic. The Lady Cats open play against Fox at 1 p.m., while the Wildcats battle Fox at 2:30 p.m.