Wilson boys basketball holds off Fox; Lady Foxes beat Wilson

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Wilson High School boys basketball team took an early lead Saturday and never looked back in a 52-45 win over Fox.

The Eagles flew out to a 15-6 lead, but Fox outscored Wilson 14-10 in the second quarter to inch within 25-20 at the half.

The third quarter was a close affair as the Eagles held a 36-32 advantage. However, Wilson made its shots down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

Kaden Forsythe led Wilson with 18 points, while Caylen Fulton added 17 and Tucker Nail and Collin Wharton each finished with six.

Meanwhile, Fox’s Aaron Bassett led all scorers with 20 and Logan McCurtain chipped in 16.

At Fox, the Lady Foxes were in an early hole Saturday, but a big second quarter propelled them to a 48-24 win over Wilson.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to an 11-7 advantage, only to have Fox rally for 16 points in the second quarter to take a 22-13 halftime lead.

The Lady Foxes carried that success over to the second half as they pushed their lead to 40-21 at the end of the third quarter. Fox outscored Wilson 8-3 in the fourth to pick up the win.

Daja Petties led the Lady Foxes with 17 points, while Emma Reeves chipped in 10 and Sidney Fletcher scored nine.

On the other side of the scorebook, McKinzee Gunter led the Lady Eagles with seven and Emma Brooks added five.