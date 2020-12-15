Fox girls basketball wins 3rd straight; Fox boys fall short

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It was close early on, but the Fox High School girls basketball team pulled away in the second quarter Monday to pick up its third straight win in a 41-20 decision over Dibble.

The Lady Foxes led by three points at the end of the first, before outscoring Dibble 13-3 to take a 21-8 halftime lead.

The Fox offense tallied seven points in the third to extend the advantage to 28-13 and a 13-point fourth quarter sealed the victory.

Daja Petties led the Lady Foxes with a game-high 12 points, while Emma Reeves added nine. Sidney Fletcher and R’eona Lee scored six apiece.

Fox (4-1) traveled to Bray-Doyle Tuesday night and then battles Madill at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 in the Dickson Holiday Classic.

Dibble 60, Fox 34

At Fox, the second quarter was tough for the Foxes on Monday as they were outscored by double digits on the way to a 60-34 setback.

The game was tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Fox tallied just four points in the second as Dibble took a 30-13 advantage into halftime.

The Foxes kept it close in the second half, but couldn’t get within striking distance in the loss.

Matthew Bowerman and Aaron Bassett led Fox with 12 points each, while Logan McCurtain chipped in eight.

Following a trip to Bray-Doyle Tuesday night, Fox (2-3) will battle Madill at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Dickson Holiday Classic.