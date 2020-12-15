Plainview girls basketball beats Blanchard to win Madill Winter Classic

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It’s tough to beat a squad when 3-points shots are falling, especially in the first half.

The Plainview High School girls basketball team proved that by sinking four of its six 3-pointers in the first half Saturday during a 39-30 win over Blanchard to win the Madill Winter Classic.

The Lady Indians won the title with a team effort as five athletes finished with at least a point, led by Emilee Hudson’s game-high 15 points.

Emilee Hedger and Reagan Chaney each scored eight, while Riley Grant added seven.

Plainview found early success from 3-point range as Hedger and Hudson combined for three 3-pointers to give the Lady Indians a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Blanchard rallied though, inching within three points at halftime thanks to a 14-point second quarter.

It was a different story in the second half though, as Plainview outscored the Lady Lions 16-10 to pick up the win and the Winter Classic championship.

The Lady Indians are idle until the New Year when they host Ada at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5

Marietta 53, Boswell 30

At Madill Winter Classic, Marietta took down Boswell 53-30 to take seventh place. The Lady Indians travel to Turner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Millwood 57, Dickson 44

At Madill Winter Classic, the Lady Comets fell short in their last game of the tournament in a 57-44 setback to Millwood.

Dickson hosts Silo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dickson 61, Plainview 35

At Madill Winter Classic, the Comets cruised to a 61-35 victory Saturday in the consolation bracket.

Dickson returns home at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 against Silo.

Boswell 78, Marietta 69

At Madill Winter Classic, the Indians fell short Saturday in the consolation bracket with a 78-69 loss to Boswell.

Marietta looks to bounce back with a trip to Turner at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.