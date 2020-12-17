Lone Grove girls basketball takes early lead in win over Rock Creek

Beau Bearden

LONE GROVE — A season is all about making progress in order to be playing the best at the end. The Lone Grove High School girls basketball team took a step in that direction Tuesday with a 39-25 victory over Rock Creek.

“We shot a lot better tonight than we did the other night (at Wilson),” said Lady Horns head coach Sam Hale. “We were very efficient in the first half. I don’t think we forced a lot of bad decisions out there. That’s a lot of what we worked on in practice this week – the half-court offense. … Overall in every aspect, it was a lot better performance this time than it was the other night.”

Lone Grove wasted little time out of the gate, highlighted by a 14-point second quarter to take a 25-9 advantage at the half. The Lady Horns scored just two points in the third, but a lot of that had to do with Rock Creek making adjustments.

“It just kind of bogged down a little bit,” Hale said of the third quarter. “Rock Creek picked up their defense. They have some good girls out there and they gave us a few fits. We weren’t nearly as efficient in the first half. We kind of reverted back a little bit. In quarters one, two and four, I thought we played a lot better offensively. And I thought we did a really good job defensively the whole night.”

That defensive pressure picked up in the fourth as Lone Grove held Rock Creek scoreless until the 1:53 mark. And the Lady Horns didn’t waste the opportunity to score during that stretch, using a 6-0 run to take a 33-19 lead before Rock Creek tallied its first basket of the fourth.

“We’re just trying to find out groove right now, more than anything else,” Hale said. “It’s just good to get to play. This is our second game and we didn’t get to have any scrimmages or anything. Just getting to play tonight was awesome for our girls.”

Malea McMurtrey led Lone Grove with 11 points, while Eryka Imhof chipped in eight and Destiney Adams scored seven. All five Lady Horns starters scored as Maili Coe added six and Chesni O’Steen tallied two.

“The big thing is getting some game experience out there,” Hale said. “That’s what we need more than anything. They did a really good job tonight, so I’m proud of them. I’m glad to get to play and glad we got a win.”

The Lady Horns (2-0) are idle until Sulphur comes to town at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.