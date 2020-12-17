Roundup: Comets, Lady Comets fall to Silo

Staff Reports

It was a tough Tuesday for the Dickson High School girls basketball team in a 56-39 setback to Silo.

The Lady Comets open the inagural Holiday Classic at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 against Healdton.

Fox 42, Bray-Doyle 31

At Bray-Doyle, the Lady Foxes used a strong second quarter Tuesday to pull away for a 42-31 win.

Daja Petties led Fox with 13 points, while Emma Reeves added 11 and Skyla Rose scored five.

The Lady Foxes battle Madill at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Comet Holiday Classic.

Healdton 51, Wilson 29

At Wilson, the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 51-29 victory over Wilson on Tuesday. Healdton travels to Dickson on Thursday to open the Holiday Classic.

Marietta 48, Turner 34

At Turner, the Lady Indians picked up their first win of the season Tuesday with a 48-34 decision over Turner.

Marietta battles Wynnewood at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Comet Holiday Classic.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox 67, Bray-Doyle 32

At Bray-Doyle, the Foxes took a big halftime lead Tuesday and never looked back in a 67-32 victory.

Matthew Bowerman led Fox with 14 points, followed by Bryson Reeves with 10 and Logan McCurtain with nine.

The Foxes open the Comet Holiday Classic against Madill at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Healdton 45, Wilson 37

At Wilson, the Bulldogs picked up their second straight win Tuesday with a 45-37 decision.

Healdton travels to play Dickson at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to open the Holiday Classic.

Turner 45, Marietta 33

At Turner, the Falcons won their sixth game of the year Tuesday in a 45-33 decision over Marietta.

Silo 52, Dickson 25

At Dickson, the Comets struggled to get the offense rolling Tuesday in a 52-25 setback to Silo.

Dickson opens the inaugural Comet Holiday Classic against Healdton at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.