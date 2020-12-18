Fox boys basketball cruises to win over Pauls Valley JV

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

DICKSON — Sometimes a win doesn’t feel as good if a squad doesn’t play up to its potential.

The Fox High School boys basketball team experienced that Thursday as there were a few areas to improve on during a 66-40 victory over Pauls Valley JV at the Comet Holiday Classic.

“We have four juniors and a sophomore,” said Foxes head coach Erik Yeiser. “They have to figure it out. And the only way to do it is be on the floor figuring it out. Mistakes happen. Learn from them and move on. That’s what I told them, ‘All the mistakes we’ve been making, at some point you have to step up and be responsible for your own actions. I can’t keep telling you to fix stuff. You have to fix it.’”

Fox still showed early success by taking a 38-16 advantage into halftime. However, the big lead didn’t help as the Foxes struggled in certain areas against a non-varsity opponent.

“We’re not doing the right things,” Yeiser said. “And that’s what I told them, ‘I don’t care who we’re playing guys. We have to take care of the ball, run our offense and make good decisions.’”

However, it was tough to overlook Fox’s success on offense as four of the five starters finished in double figures. Logan McCurtain led the way with 18 points, while Aaron Bassett added 17, Matthew Bowerman scored 14 and Cameron Wiggins finished with 12.

The Foxes will face Dickson in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. The winner of that game plays in the championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.