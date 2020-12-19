Dickson boys basketball holds off Fox in semis of Holiday Classic

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

DICKSON — It’s not often that time is on your side, but it’s safe to say it was for the Dickson High School boys basketball team on Friday night during a 46-42 victory over Fox in the semifinals of the Comet Holiday Classic.

“It’s a win, but if you don’t play well, it’s not a good feeling,” said Comets head coach Norman Tippeconnie. “We’re struggling right now. We’re working on some things that we have to get better at. We seem to be reverting back to some bad habits.”

Dickson looked to be in the driver’s seat with a 42-20 lead entering the fourth quarter and all signs pointing toward an easy win.

However, the Foxes had other plans as they slowly chipped away at the deficit and inched within single digits with 1:08 remaining in the game. Fox couldn’t complete the comeback, but did outscore the Comets 22-4 in the fourth and finished the game on a 15-0 run.

“We shouldn’t have done that,” Tippeconnie said. “We don’t care who’s in the game — they have a job to do. Hopefully they understand it, too. One of the things we always talk about is they have to be accountable for what they’re doing.”

However, Dickson’s big lead allowed a lot of substituting and took away from the rhythm on the court.

That still wasn’t a good enough excuse for the Comets’ letdown.

“We still have to do the things that good teams do to play well,” Tippeconnie said. “We still have to rebound, limit our turnovers and take good shots. We don’t do that at times. They have to understand that you have to have good possessions. We’re going to see other teams that if we don’t do those things, it’s going to be tough for us.”

Fox proved it could be one of those teams as Matthew Bowerman and Logan McCurtain found a late spark. The junior duo combined for 16 of the Foxes’ 22 fourth-quarter points. McCurtain finished the game with 15 points and Anderson was close behind with 14.

Meanwhile, Dickson’s Charvis Wright led all scorers with 20 points and Johnny Smith added eight. Mason Apala and Jager Porter each chipped in five.

“We’re working on it,” Tippeconnie said. “We’re searching and trying all kinds of combinations. It’s just a struggle right now. Sometimes when kids struggle, it takes a lot to get out of it. I just want to play well. The scoreboard is fine, but it would be nice to play well. You take your chances, but if you play well, you can live with it. But if you don’t play well, it’s tough. Our kids are capable, but I don’t know.”

The Comets battle the OKC Knights in the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.