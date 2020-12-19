Dickson girls basketball wins battle over Madill in semifinals

Beau Bearden

DICKSON — A fast start to the third quarter is crucial in a close game, but there’s always the chance of a comeback in the fourth.

The Dickson High School girls basketball team made sure a late rally didn’t happen as a pair of scoring runs on Friday helped propel the Lady Comets to a 48-35 win over Madill during the semifinals of the Comet Holiday Classic.

“Those really helped us,” Dickson head coach Terry Rogers said of the scoring runs. “And that’s what we said, too, ‘the first three minutes are very crucial.’ Our kids came out and responded well. But when make the little layups, that helps.”

The Lady Comets didn’t allow Madill to score a point during the first three minutes of the third and fourth quarters. And during that span, Dickson outscored its opponent by a 16-0 margin.

The first run was 9-0 and gave the Lady Comets a 27-17 lead with 4:22 remaining in the third. The Lady Wildcats didn’t go down without a fight though, rallying within four points thanks to a last-second bucket at the end of the third.

However, Dickson once again found a spark – notching seven straight points in the fourth to push the lead to 38-27 with six minutes left in the game.

That advantage was plenty as the Lady Comets didn’t let Madill inch any closer than eight points the rest of the way.

“It was kind of a yo-yo game,” Rogers said. “They’re a good ball club. They have a really good player in Jayden Weiberg.”

Weiberg was instrumental for the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 13 points and Mariana Mendez added six.

Meanwhile on other side of the scorebook, Dickson’s Audrey Young tallied 12, while Makayla Smith chipped in 11 and Chesleigh Apala finished with nine.

“We share the ball so well at times, so I don’t think we have any one person that you can key on,” Rogers said. “We do have a bunch of kids who will share and can score. That’s why I think we’re going to be pretty good late in the season, just because of the balanced scoring we have with all of us.”

And the Lady Comets also showed their ability to overcome disappointment after not getting to open the tournament against Healdton on Thursday.

“We get up ready to play and then all of a sudden it’s canceled,” Rogers said. “We had a little bit of a letdown, but good teams don’t do that. You have to be ready to play at all times. And I think in the long run, it’ll pay off.”

Dickson plays Marietta in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.