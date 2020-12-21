Holiday Classic Roundup: Comets fall short; Marietta boys, Madill girls take 3rd place

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

DICKSON — It’s never easy to dig out of a hole, especially when it’s an 18-point deficit early in the game. The Dickson High School boys basketball team experienced that Saturday and couldn’t recover in a 64-50 loss to the OKC Knights in the championship of the Comet Holiday Classic.

The Comets fell behind 20-2 at the end of the first quarter, but responded in the second by outscoring OKC by one point to inch within 33-16 at halftime.

However, a sluggish start to the second half put Dickson in another hole that was too much to overcome. The Comets did outscore OKC 26-13 in the fourth though, making it closer down the stretch.

Josh Palesnao led Dickson with 17 points, while Charvis Wright and Jzavionn Bennett each scored nine. Johnny Smith added eight and Jager Porter chipped in seven.

Wright was named to the Holiday Classic All-Tournament team after scoring a combined 29 points in two games.

The Comets return to their home floor at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 against Sulphur.

Marietta 59, Fox 37

At Dickson, the Indians used a strong third quarter to pull away Saturday for a 59-37 win over the Foxes to take third place at the Holiday Classic.

Marietta held a 28-20 advantage at halftime, but outscored Fox 21-10 in the third to take control of the game and cruise to victory.

Keshawn Douglass led the Indians with 15 points, while Garrett Morgan added 12 and Freddy Fernandez finished with 10.

Morgan was named to the All-Tournament team along with Fox’s Logan McCurtain, who scored 17 against Marietta. Matthew Bowerman finished with eight.

The Foxes open the New Year on the road against Healdton at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, while the Indians host Kingston at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madill 48, Pauls Valley JV 26

At Dickson, it was easy sledding for the Lady Wildcats on Saturday as they jumped out to an early lead and never looked back to take third place at the Holiday Classic with a 48-26 victory against Pauls Valley JV.

Madill led 11-3 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 26-11 at halftime. The outcome was never in doubt in the second half as the Lady Wildcats picked up the win.

Jayden Weiberg led Madill with 13 points, while Braylee Schneider chipped in nine. Ana Veras and Aubrie Cantrell added six apiece to round out the top performers.