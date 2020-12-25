Madill, Marietta lead 2020 All-Ardmoreite boys cross country team

Beau Bearden

Experienced leadership usually helps a squad find success, but that doesn’t always mean it leads to a championship.

The Madill High School boys cross country team knows that after four upperclassmen finished in the top 66 at the 4A State Championship, but the Wildcats finished sixth as a team.

Those individual performances were tough to overlook though and it's a big reason Madill’s Miguel Duran, Brodie Tull, Anthony Sanchez and Angel Granados lead the 2020 All-Ardmoreite boys cross country team.

The rest of the squad includes Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson, Kyler Williams and Wilbert Salas along with Lone Grove’s Tyler Eaves, Kort McCurtain and Karson Clemens, and last but not least, Plainview’s Trevor Honeycutt.

This group is invited to the Best of the Arbuckles Banquet, where the Boys Runner of the Year will be announced.

Duran was a tough runner to catch during his senior campaign as he took first on three occasions and tallied top-five finishes in two other races.

He tallied a school-record 16:43.3 for first place during the Waurika Invitational, while finishing out front at the ECU Tiger Chase and the Lake County Conference meet. Duran opened the season with a second-place finish at the Madill Cat Run and capped the year in 15th at the 4A State meet.

Meanwhile, Tull’s best finish was at ECU. The senior ran a 18:25.9 for third, but put that mark in the dust at Regionals with a personal-best 17:29.9 for 16th.

Sanchez also found success at Regionals as the junior was right ahead of Tull in 15th with a personal-record 17:24.2. However, his eighth-place finish at the Byng Invitational was his best of 2020.

Granados rounds out the Madill honorees as the senior started out the year with three-straight top-10 finishes at Madill, ECU and Lake County Conference. His personal best, however, came at Regionals with a 17:46.7.

Vinson showcased his talent at 3A Regionals with a first-place finish, but his best run was at the Elgin Owl Classic with a 16:21.4. The sophomore didn’t place any lower than seventh during the regular season and capped 2020 with a 10th-place finish at state.

Williams didn’t compete in as many races as his teammate, but the junior’s top performance was at Regionals with a personal-best 17:50.6 for eighth place.

It was a similar case for Salas as the senior ran in just four races, but set a school record at Regionals with a 18:28.0 for 15th.

Switching gears to Lone Grove, Eaves tallied a pair of top-10 finishes during the regular season at the Walters Invitational and Velma-Alma Invitational. The senior followed it up with a personal-record 18:35.8 at Regionals to earn a trip to state, where he took 26th.

McCurtain’s best finish came at Velma-Alma as the senior placed 17th with a 20:22.5.

Clemens is the last Longhorn honoree and the junior ran a personal-best 18:32.0 to finish ninth at the Cameron University Invitational.

Honeycutt rounds out the All-Ardmoreite team as he took sixth at ECU, while placing in the top 20 in his other four races. The junior set a personal record at Regionals with a 17:18.9 to finish 12th and capped the year in 23rd at the 4A State meet.