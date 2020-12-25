Plainview highlights 2020 All-Ardmoreite girls cross country team

Beau Bearden

It’s tough to argue with championships and the Plainview High School girls cross country is quite familiar with the gold after winning its 19th title in school history earlier this year.

That’s the highest peak in sports, but it was even more impressive because the Lady Indians didn’t lose a meet in 2020 – taking first place as a team in all 10.

For that reason, Plainview dominates the 2020 All-Ardmoreite girls cross country team.

Scarlett Williams, Hadyn Hobbs, Madie Turner, Katie Wiggs, Jacey Keith and Olivia Heller represent the Lady Indians. Madill’s Isabel Sanchez and Valeria Calderon join the Plainview group along with Dickson’s Ashlen Clem, Marietta’s Madison Lemons and Sulphur’s Carlee Cole.

These runners will be invited to the Best of the Arbuckles Preps banquet, where the Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year will be named.

Williams capped the season by taking 13th at state, while finishing in the top five at the ECU Tiger Chase, Lake County Conference meet and the Carl Albert Titan Invitational.

Hobbs, meanwhile, was 19th at state, eighth at ECU and notched a pair of ninth-place finishes at Oklahoma Baptist and Carl Albert.

Turner’s season highlight was a first-place finish at Oklahoma Baptist, while coming in second at ECU and the Waurika Invitational.

Wiggs found a late surge in the season with a personal-best 12:25.6 to take ninth at Regionals, while finishing fourth at Oklahoma Baptist and ECU.

Keith’s top finish was seventh at Oklahoma Baptist, while Heller was 15th at that same meet.

Sanchez was one of the top area runners and finished her junior campaign with an 11th-place finish at the 4A State meet.

However, she was unstoppable during the regular season, highlighted by back-to-back first-place finishes on two occasions. The first of those came Sept. 10 and 12 at ECU and Lake County Conference, followed by top finishes at Waurika and the Byng Invitational on Oct. 10 and 13.

Calderon was close behind on a number of occasions as the senior finished fourth at Lake County Conference and Edmond Pre-State. She also took fifth at ECU and the Madill Cat Run.

Meanwhile, Clem helped lead the Lady Comets in Class 3A where she finished second place on two occasions – at Oklahoma Baptist and the Lawton/Eisenhower Invitational. The junior was third at Regionals with a personal-best 12:34.8 and capped the season with a ninth-place finish at the 3A State meet.

Lemons tallied a pair of second-place finishes during the season, but she showed up when it mattered the most. The senior ran a personal-best 12:23.9 at Regionals to clinch a spot at state. Lemons didn’t disappoint on the big stage, tallying a sixth-place finish to cap her high school career.

Cole rounds out the honorees as the junior’s best performance was sixth at Lawton/Eisenhower. She ran a personal best 13:24.4 at Regionals.