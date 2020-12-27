Lady Horns highlight All-Ardmoreite fast-pitch softball team following successful 2020 campaign

Beau Bearden

It’s safe to say the best feeling in sports is winning a championship, especially when a squad puts in countless hours of hard work to reach that goal. However, sometimes life can throw a curveball and knock you down.

You don’t have to tell that to the Lone Grove softball team as a remarkable regular season and playoff run ended with a setback in the 4A State Championship.

The overall success is tough to overlook though. And that’s a big reason why the Lady Horns highlight the 2020 All-Ardmoreite softball team.

Lone Grove’s Noa Dodson, Emmy Guthrie, Lexi Meadows, Jordan Ramsay and Chloe Yeatts lead the way, while Ardmore’s Avery Lowe and Shakira Smith join Sulphur’s Shallen Mershon and Kinlee Duck on the first team.

Guthrie, the District 4A-2 Player of the Year, tossed 163 innings in the circle and finished with a 28-2 record. The senior struck out 310 and tallied 20 shutout wins and eight no-hitters. She also added 46 hits at the plate and drove in 29 runs with a .484 batting average.

Yeatts, a junior catcher, batted .458 with 15 doubles, 10 homers and 66 RBIs. That success earned her District 4A-2 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, Meadows was a force at the plate with a .438 batting average, highlighted by 19 runs batted in and seven doubles. She was also named District 4A-2 Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Dodson hit .408 with 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs, while also driving in 34 runs at second base during her senior campaign.

Ramsay, an outfielder, batted .551 with 23 RBIs and eight doubles to round out the Lone Grove honorees.

Switching gears to Ardmore, Lowe hit .479 and finished with a .858 fielding percentage.

The senior is committed to Seminole State College and earned first-team all-district honors at shortstop.

Smith was just as instrumental during her senior year, batting .490 and adding a .926 fielding percentage in the outfield.

“Hands down the quickest, most athletic player in our district,” said Lady Tigers head coach Lee Mays.

The same could be said of Mershon after she tallied a .483 batting average along with a team-high 53 RBIs and five home runs.

Her successful senior campaign earned her District 3A-3 Player of the Year honors.

Duck was just as productive at the plate, hitting .483 with 16 doubles, eight triples and 24 RBIs to earn District 3A-3 Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The second team features a number of athletes who played an important role during the 2020 season.

Plainview’s Riley Grant, Dickson’s Shelby Beard, Ringling’s Meghan Roberts and Sulphur’s Harley Beesley lead the way after putting up impressive numbers in the circle.

Grant finished with an 11-5 record and struck out 133 batters, while tossing five no-hitters and five shutouts with a 1.50 ERA in 93.1 innings of work. The junior also hit .308 with 12 RBIs and two homers.

Beard, a sophomore, showed she has a bright future after the District 3A-4 Player of the Year tallied a 1.96 earned run average with 112 strikeouts in the circle. She also hit .416 with 12 doubles and 26 RBIs.

Roberts went 20-7 during her junior campaign, highlighted by 164 strikeouts and a 1.67 ERA in 146.2 innings pitched.

Beesley rounds out the group as the District 3A-3 Co-Pitcher of the Year.

Meanwhile, Dickson’s Lacie Winchester, Davis’ Gracie Eggleston and Marietta’s Kiara Salazar made the second team as catchers.

Winchester finished with a .387 batting average, highlighted by eight doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs.

However, she also excelled behind the plate with 134 putouts and committed just one error.

The senior caught 16 batters stealing and notched a .993 fielding percentage to earn District 3A-4 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Eggleston, the District 3A-3 Defensive Player of the Year, was instrumental behind the plate as the Lady Wolves went 22-13 and advanced to a regional championship game.

Salazar was an all-district utility player, but took over at catcher after Marietta’s starter went down with an injury. The sophomore hit .400 and stole nine bases.

Next up are the infielders and the group includes Plainview’s Riley Lee, Dickson’s Graci Idleman, Lone Grove’s Malea McMurtrey, Ringling’s Sydney Southward, Davis’ Paige Miller.

Lee, a freshman, hit .423 with 29 RBIs, 12 doubles and 14 stolen bases.

Idleman batted .402 with six doubles and 13 RBIs during her senior campaign and also finished with a .897 fielding percentage and committed only three errors.

McMurtrey drove in 19 and hit .500, while Southward batted .373 with 24 RBIs.

Miller was District 3A-3 Co-Offensive Player of the Year and played an important role as a leadoff hitter.

Outfielders round out the second team, highlighted by Lone Grove’s Logan Ketchum, Plainview’s Brinkley Campbell, Sulphur’s Amera Garner, Healdton’s Macey Howell and Madill’s Abbey Tiernon.

Ketchum finished her junior year with a .455 batting average, 36 RBIs and three homers.

Campbell, a junior, hit .373 with 11 RBIs and 10 stole bases. She committed three errors and finished with a .941 fielding percentage.

Garner was named to the all-district first team, while Howell batted .431 with 25 stolen bases.

Tiernon finished with a .425 batting average during her senior year.

Honorable Mention selections round out the All-Ardmoreite fast-pitch team.

Those honorees include Ardmore’s Jacy Johnson and Angelina Bruner; Plainview’s Brooklyn Charnock, Taryn Martin and Brooklyn Stricker; Davis’ Kourtney Randell and Charlee Donaho; Madill’s Ximena Gomez, Emilie Johnson and Maryn Mancini; Marietta’s Kaylie Douglass, Haven Matthews and Yaslin Sanchez, Ringling’s Jessi Lester and Healdton’s Ramsey Webb.