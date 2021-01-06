Roundup: Lone Grove boys basketball holds off Sulphur; Plainview girls beat Ada

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A quick start doesn’t always mean a squad cruises to an easy win.

That was the case Tuesday night as the Lone Grove High School boys basketball team overcame a sluggish third quarter to hold off Sulphur for a 49-47 win.

The Longhorns led by 10 points at halftime, only to have the Bulldogs outscore them 15-8 in the third quarter. Lone Grove still held a 36-33 advantage entering the fourth and held on for the victory.

Jeshua Miller led the Longhorns with a game-high 24 points, while Andy Dunham added nine and Gavin Peery finished with six.

Meanwhile, Sulphur’s Davion Willis tallied 12 and Garrett Stinson chipped in 11.

Lone Grove (3-0) is back in action Thursday, Jan. 7 against Byng at the Lindsay Tournament, while the Bulldogs (1-3) opens the same tourney against Lindsay.

Turner 64, Thackerville 35

At Turner, the Falcons returned to the hardwood Tuesday with a 64-35 win over Thackerville.

The Falcons jumped out to a 16-7 lead and never looked back in defeating the Wildcats. Turner increased its lead to 32-16 at halftime and pushed the lead to 47-28 after three quarters. The Falcons outscored the Wildcats 17-7 in the last quarter to account for the final tally.

Tyler Campbell led Turner with 19 points, while Hunter Johnston chipped in 15 and Devin Davis finished with 11.

The Falcons (7-2) return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Mill Creek in the opening round of the South Central Conference Tournament.

Fox 59, Healdton 57

At Healdton, the Foxes went into overtime Tuesday and walked away with a 59-57 win over Healdton to improve to 5-5 on the season.

Fox returns to the floor Thursday at the South Central Conference Tournament, while Healdton is idle until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 at home against Elmore City-Pernell.

Ada 73, Plainview 44

At Plainview, the Indians fell into an early hole Tuesday and could never dig themselves out in a 73-44 setback.

Plainview trailed 36-17 at halftime and saw the deficit increase to 52-25 after three quarters. The final quarter was the closest of the night as the Indians were narrowly outscored 21-19.

Braeden Stevenson led Plainview with 20 points, while Cooper Roskam added 11 and Ethan Barker chipped in four.

The Indians (1-5) are back in action Thursday at the Noble Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plainview 59, Ada 51

At Plainview, the Lady Indians jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter Tuesday and never looked back in a 59-51 victory.

Plainview led 22-7 after the first quarter, but Ada inched back into the game to cut the deficit to 31-26 at halftime.

That didn’t stop the Lady Indians though, as they put up 14 points in the third and fourth quarters to pick up the win.

Emilee Hudson led Plainview with 21 points, while Reagan Chaney scored 17 and Emilee Hedger tallied 11.

The Lady Indians (6-0) look to keep it rolling at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 when they travel to Lone Grove.

Sulphur 55, Lone Grove 37

At Lone Grove, the Lady Horns couldn’t find much offense on Tuesday and it proved costly in a 55-37 loss.

Sulphur (2-2) and Lone Grove (2-1) open play at the Lindsay Tournament on Thursday.

Davis 40, Pauls Valley 28

At Pauls Valley, the Lady Wolves took care of business Tuesday with a 40-28 victory over Pauls Valley.

Davis (5-2) is back home for its tournament on Thursday.

Healdton 45, Fox 42

At Healdton, the Bulldogs held on for a close 45-42 win over Fox.

The Foxes (7-3) open play at the South Central Conference Tournament against Ryan at 4 p.m. Thursday, while Healdton (3-2) hosts Elmore City-Pernell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.