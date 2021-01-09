Ardmore girls basketball can't get past Ada

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It wasn’t the start the Ardmore High School girls basketball team wanted on Friday during the East Central Classic. The Lady Tigers fell into an early hole and could never dig out in a 63-47 loss to Ada.

Ardmore trailed 22-14 at the end of the first quarter and saw the deficit increase to 42-25 at halftime. The Lady Tigers outscored Ada 17-15 in the third, but it wasn’t enough to inch much closer.

Shakira Smith led Ardmore with 15 points, while Jakirah Bennett scored 10 and Honey Jefferson tallied nine.

It was a different story for the Lady Tigers in their opener on Thursday as they took care of business with a 54-33 win over Harrah.

Ardmore used a quick start to take control as five different Lady Tigers scored points for a 14-11 lead. That advantage increased to 28-20 at halftime, but it was a defensive battle in the third.

Despite a low-scoring quarter, Ardmore still led 37-25 and used a strong fourth to pull away for a big win.

The Lady Tigers outscored Harrah by a 17-8 margin in the final quarter.

Khalayah Willis was unstoppable from long range as she sank four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points.

Jefferson chipped in eight, while Smith and Reagan McCurley had seven apiece.

Ardmore finishes tourney play Saturday and then makes the trip to Durant at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.