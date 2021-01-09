Roundup: Ardmore boys basketball falls to Shawnee at Ada tourney

Beau Bearden

It’s no secret that basketball is a game of momentum. When it’s in the favor of one squad, it can be tough to overcome.

The Ardmore High School boys basketball team experienced that Friday as momentum shifted in the fourth quarter during a 60-51 loss to Shawnee in the semifinals of the East Central Classic at Ada High School.

It was a close game at halftime as the Tigers trailed 34-29, but saw the deficit increase to 41-31 with 2:52 remaining in the third.

Ardmore didn’t let that stop them though. The Tigers closed the quarter on an 8-0 to inch within 41-39, and even held a one-point lead early in the fourth.

However, Shawnee grabbed momentum with a 10-2 run and Ardmore couldn’t close the gap down the stretch.

Dakaree Scott paced the Tigers with 15 points, followed by D.D. Coleman with 12 and Chadre McGee with eight.

Ardmore opened the tourney on Thursday with a 62-47 win over Lawton Eisenhower. Coleman led the way with 18 points, while Jordyn Brown added 12 and Dion Brown finished with 10.

Following a game Saturday night against Ada, the Tigers (2-4) travel to Durant (0-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Madill 58, Rock Creek 39

At Konawa Invitational, the Wildcats finished tourney play Saturday with a 58-39 win over Rock Creek in the consolation bracket.

Madill (4-5) hosts Tishomingo (7-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Lone Grove 50, Comanche 30

At Lindsay Tourney, the Longhorns bounced back Friday with a 50-30 win over Comanche after falling to Byng the day before by a score of 48-32.

Lone Grove (4-1) battles Lindsay on Saturday night, followed by a home game against Plainview at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner 50, Maysville 38

At Turner, the Falcons picked up their fourth straight win Friday with a 50-38 decision over Maysville at the South Central Conference Tournament.

Turner opened the tourney Thursday with a 90-45 victory over Mill Creek.

Hunter Johnston led the way with 27 points, while Tyler Campbell chipped in 20 and Devin Davis and Jevon Wolfe each scored 10.

The Falcons (9-2) battle Springer (8-3) on Saturday night in the championship game. The Red Devils advanced with a 66-45 win over Thackerville on Thursday and a 60-46 win over Ryan on Friday.

Roff 66, Davis 33

At Davis, the Wolves kept it close early on, but fell to Roff 66-33 in the semifinals of the Arbuckle Winter Classic.

Davis plays in the third-place game Saturday and then returns to its home floor at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Lindsay.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sulphur 38, Pauls Valley 31

At Lindsay Tourney, the Lady Bulldogs clinched a spot in the championship by holding off Pauls Valley 38-31 on Friday.

Sulphur battles Byng on Saturday night and then travels to Dickson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fox 32, Thackerville 22

At South Central Conference Tournament, the Lady Foxes picked up a 32-22 win over Thackerville on Friday.

Fox (9-3) is back in action on the road against Springer (2-8) at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.

Turner 46, Maysville 23

At South Central Conference Tournament, the Lady Falcons took care of business Friday with a 46-23 victory over Maysville.

Turner (9-2) travels to Bray-Doyle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.