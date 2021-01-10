Davis girls basketball takes down Ringling in semis of Arbuckle Winter Classic

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

DAVIS — Sometimes when an opponent struggles, it’s best to look at the bigger picture to find out what’s going on behind the scenes. The Davis High School girls basketball team took that route Friday following a 50-14 win over Ringling during the semifinals of the inaugural Arbuckle Winter Classic.

“Ringling played their first game (of the season) last night and I was pretty impressed with them. I thought they did a pretty good job, their guards played really well,” said Lady Wolves head coach Jeff Brown. “They’re a better team than what they showed tonight. Coach (Tanner) Koons does a really good job with them, but this is our ninth game. We have our legs under us and we really pride ourselves on playing great defense. We did that. We held them to 10 at halftime and didn’t let them score until late in the fourth quarter. I was very proud of our girls with the way they played defense all night.”

Davis jumped out to a 13-4 advantage and extended it to 25-10 at halftime. Ringling struggled to turn it around in the third, as the Lady Wolves went on a 20-0 run for a commanding lead.

“A part of what we do is try to put enough pressure on the guards so that they can’t see the posts,” Brown said. “Our post defenders do a good job, too. We did a good job rebounding. And offensively, we executed well. (But) we didn’t shoot the ball tonight as well as we have been.”

Even if it didn’t seem to be a good shooting night, five Lady Wolves led a balanced attack. Chloe Summers led the way with 17 points after missing the tourney opener due to illness.

Grace Murphy added 12, while Logan Pruitt scored nine and Jordan Brown notched seven.

“Our top six are all capable of scoring points,” Brown said. “When we get to a point where we’re all hitting shots on the same day, we’re going to be pretty good.”

Davis (7-2) battled Velma-Alma in the championship game Saturday night and then hosts Lindsay (2-5) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

No matter the result of the title game, the Lady Wolves were thankful to host a tourney at home.

“We have a lot of people interested in basketball right now and it’s great to have a tournament here,” Brown said. “All of our Davis people have been helpful – from our sponsors to all our parents. Our workers and people who have helped us with the tournament. They’ve all been awesome and helped us so much. We’re having a good time and the girls are loving it.”