Girls Roundup: Davis wins Arbuckle Winter Classic; Plainview takes 3rd in Noble

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A sluggish start could have hurt the Davis High School girls basketball team on Saturday, but this group was determined to prove they could bounce back.

The Lady Wolves did just that, as their defense carried them to a 39-38 victory over Velma-Alma to win the championship at the inaugural Arbuckle Winter Classic.

“(I’m) very proud of this team,” Davis head coach Jeff Brown posted on Twitter. “It's not the 8-2 record, the six-game winning streak, or the tournament championship. It's the effort they give every night and the love they have for each other. Excited to see how good we can be by playoff time.”

The Lady Wolves lived up to Brown’s words by using a team attack to take down Velma. Logan Pruitt led the way with 14 points, but five other athletes also scored.

Grace Murphy finished with nine, while Jacie LaNoy added seven and the trio of Jordan Brown, Morgan Scott and Chloe Summers each tallied three.

Davis fell into an early 14-7 hole at the end of the first quarter and saw the deficit increase to 23-17 at halftime.

However, the Lady Wolves turned to their defense in the third and held Velma to just two points on a pair of free throws. That intensity carried over to the other side of the court as Davis scored 11 to take a 28-25 advantage.

The Lady Wolves were outscored 13-11 in the fourth quarter, but their defensive pressure prevented Velma from taking the lead during the final minute of the game.

Davis (8-2) welcomes Lindsay to town at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Plainview 71, Noble 47

At Noble, the Lady Indians cruised to a 71-47 win on Saturday to take third place at the Noble Tournament.

Riley Grant, who was selected to the all-tournament team, finished with a game-high 28 points. She scored 17 in the second half as Plainview pulled away for the victory.

The Lady Indians led 34-30 at the half before putting up 19 in the third and 18 in the fourth.

Jacey Hammon and Emilee Hudson joined Grant in double figures, with Hammon notching 17 and Hudson adding 14. Reagan Chaney finished with eight and Emilee Hedger added four to round out the scoring.

Plainview (8-1) is back in action on the road against Lone Grove at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shawnee 45, Ardmore 31

At Ada, the Lady Tigers couldn’t keep the offense rolling in the second half Saturday and it proved costly in a 45-31 loss to Shawnee during the East Central Oklahoma Classic.

Ardmore trailed 23-21 at halftime, but scored just five points in the third and five more in the fourth. And six of the 10 points came via the free-throw line.

Reagan McCurley and Khalayah Willis each tallied 11, while Shakira Smith chipped in five.

Willis was named to all-tournament team for her efforts.

Ardmore (7-3) returns to the floor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Durant.

Byng 53, Sulphur 35

At Lindsay, it was a tough outing for the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday as they fell 53-35 in the championship game of the Lindsay Tournament.

Carlee Cole and Kinlee Duck were selected to the all-tournament team.

Sulphur (4-3) heads south to take on Dickson (5-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner 37, Fox 26

At South Central Conference Tourney, the Lady Falcons held off Fox on Saturday for a close 37-26 win to take home the title.

Turner (10-2) travels to Bray-Doyle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Fox (9-4) makes the trek to Thackerville on Tuesday.