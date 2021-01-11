Boys Roundup: Springer wins SCC Tourney; Ardmore takes 3rd in Ada

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A championship game is usually close and comes down to the final quarter, but that’s not always the case.

The Springer High School boys basketball team proved that Saturday by using a strong second quarter to pull away for a 70-52 win over Turner in the title game of the South Central Conference Tournament.

Springer held a slim 15-10 advantage after the first quarter, but picked up the intensity and outscored Turner by 13 points to take a 34-16 lead into halftime.

And that ended up being the difference-maker, as each team notched 36 points in the second half to account for the final tally.

Springer’s Malik Brown led all scorers with 31 points, while Seth Gardner added 14 and Mickey Hunnicutt chipped in 13. Cory Leu rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Tyler Campbell led Turner with 17 points, followed by Hunter Johnston and Jevon Wolfe with 14 apiece.

Springer (9-3) is back on the hardwood at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 when Ryan comes to town, while Turner (9-3) is idle until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at home against Paoli.

Ardmore 64, Ada 57

At Ada, the Tigers capped the East Central Oklahoma Classic on Saturday with a 64-57 victory over the Cougars to finish third.

Ardmore’s DD Coleman was named to the All-Tournament team.

Up next for the Tigers (3-4) is a trip to Durant at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Sulphur 58, Byng 48

At Lindsay, it was a successful Saturday as the Bulldogs took down Byng 58-48 in the third-place game at the Lindsay Tournament.

Sulphur (3-4) is back in action at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Dickson.

Marietta 63, Davis 60

At Davis, the Indians held off the Wolves on Saturday for a 63-60 win to take third place at the Arbuckle Winter Classic.

Marietta (1-2) returns home at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Kingston, while Davis (1-6) also plays Tuesday when Lindsay comes to town.

Lexington 43, Ringling 36

At Davis, the Blue Devils fell short during a 43-36 setback on Saturday in the consolation bracket of the Arbuckle Winter Classic.

Ringling (0-3) hosts Waurika at 8 p.m. Tuesday.