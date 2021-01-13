Lone Grove boys basketball cruises to win over Plainview

LONE GROVE — It didn’t take long for the Lone Grove High School boys basketball team to take control Tuesday as a double-digit first quarter helped propel the Longhorns to a 65-30 win over Plainview.

“We kind of took care of business early,” said Lone Grove head coach John Garrett. “It was a little bit sloppy at first, but those guys play hard. We just kept the ball moving and kept getting buckets at the rim. It was a ball game.

"That was something we needed. We had guys get in the game who haven’t gotten in and needed minutes," Garret continued. "And who we needed to evaluate. We were playing the whole time and guys never stopped playing.”

The Longhorns jumped out to a 16-2 lead and extended it to 32-13 at the half. With the game well in control, Lone Grove turned to its bench as 12 different athletes finished with at least two points.

Easton Ballard led the Longhorns with 13 points, while Jeshua Miller added 12 and Gavin Peery tallied eight.

“That’s how we are as a team,” Garrett said of the balanced scoring. “We don’t have any superstars. We’ll take what they give us. It was good.”

Meanwhile, it was a tough outing for the Indians as they couldn’t overcome Lone Grove’s press at the start of the game. That along with shooting struggles put Plainview in a hole that was too deep to dig out of before the clock hit triple zeros.

Braeden Stevenson paced the Indians with 14 and Cooper Roskam chipped in six.

Plainview (2-7) makes the trek to Byng at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, while Lone Grove (5-2) is also the road Friday night against Kingston.

