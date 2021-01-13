Plainview girls basketball uses late run to beat Lone Grove

LONE GROVE — Basketball is usually a high-paced affair with lots of scoring and lead changes. That’s not always the case though.

Sometimes a squad wants to slow it down and keep the momentum on its side.

That’s what the Plainview High School girls basketball team did Tuesday and it paid off as fourth-quarter surge helped the Lady Indians tally a 38-28 win over Lone Grove.

“When the fouls are six to one and we’re getting charges and hand checks called on us, my attempt was to take the game back over and keep it at the top of the key in our hands,” said Plainview head coach Chad Walker. “(Lone Grove) can’t score if the ball is in our hands. I think I have three really good guards who can do that. They make a mistake every now and then, but I thought they did a really good job of just taking that game back.”

Walker’s method slowed things down as the Lady Indians passed the ball around at the top of the key rather than push it into the paint. The decision could have messed up the rhythm, but it ended up paying dividends.

A two-point Plainview lead at the start of the fourth quarter skyrocketed to double digits thanks to a 11-1 run. And surprisingly, that spark started with 7:03 remaining in the game and ended with 1:14 on the clock when Lone Grove scored a basket.

Reagan Chaney and Emilee Hudson were key to the run as they combined for all 11 points.

Chaney finished with a game-high 15 points, while Hudson added 13. Riley Grant and Emilee Hedger each chipped in three to round out the top performers.

“Those two are seniors, they know what they have to do,” Walker said of Chaney and Hudson. “They know how I am and they know how I want things to go. Really, we’re still learning how to play — how to play my game, anyway.”

The Lady Horns proved they could play their game, too. They focused on a simple game plan of stopping Grant, and it worked as her low-scoring night was a big difference compared to Saturday when she tallied 28 points.

“Our goal was to shut down Grant,” said Lone Grove assistant coach Michael Castonguay. “And then we wanted to close out and make them shoot over us with a challenging shot. We did a great job of that and they hit a few early 3-pointers, but for the most part, we stuck to our game plan. It was a two-point game with (eight) minutes left in the game.

“If I had to do it over again with them holding the ball, I would have held it down until two minutes and then let it be a two-point game,” Castonguay continued. “As a coach, I kind of regret that. It’s a learning mistake for me. This is my first go at head coaching varsity basketball. Honestly looking back at that game, I should have let it stay a two-point game and just let it go. Instead, we kind of attacked and they hit a big three right there. That was really the turning point in the game.”

The 3-pointer Castonguay spoke of was by Hudson and it sparked the run that gave the Lady Indians the win. And it was also an impressive victory as Plainview had just eight athletes suited up compared to Lone Grove's 12.

“Half our team has been quarantined, so some of those kids we rely on we’ve been without since last Thursday,” Walker said. “We’ve been missing them. We’re ready for them to come back to join the family.”

Walker expects them to return Saturday, so the No. 11 ranked Lady Indians (9-1) will be short-handed at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Byng.

Meanwhile, the Lady Horns are dealing with issues of their own as head coach Sam Hale is out indefinitely due to COVID-19. They'll look to bounce back with a trip to Kingston at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“These girls are having to make an adjustment right now,” Castonguay said. “Their head coach is out and he’s going to be out for a while due to COVID. They’re having to adjust to my coaching style. But hats off to them because they don’t give up. They have not wavered with a different coach or anything else. They’ve continued to work hard and get better.”

