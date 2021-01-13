Roundup: Ardmore boys, girls basketball takes down Durant

The offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night as the Ardmore High School boys basketball team cruised to a 67-40 victory on the road over Durant.

DD Coleman caught fire in the second quarter as he scored 12 of his team-high 19 points. That spark helped the Tigers extend an 11-8 advantage to 32-19 at haltime. Ardmore cruised from there to pick up the win.

Jordan Brown finished with 15 points, while Chadre McGee and Daylen Williams each tallied six.

The Tigers are idle until Thursday, Jan. 21 when they travel to the Moore Invitational.

Springer 70, Ryan 44

At Springer, it was easy sledding for the Cardinals on Tuesday as scored early and often in a 70-44 victory over Ryan.

Cory Leu led Springer with 25 points, while Mickey Hunnicutt notched 24 and Seth Gardner scored 10.

The Cardinals (10-3) are back on their home floor at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 against Wilson.

Sulphur 44, Dickson 37

At Dickson, the Comets lost a close one on Tuesday as the Bulldogs tallied a 44-37 win.

Dickson (3-7) hosts Comanche at 8 p.m. Friday, while Sulphur (4-4) also plays at home Friday against Madill.

Elmore City-Pernell 62, Healdton 56

At Healdton, the Bulldogs dropped a close one 62-56 on Tuesday to Elmore City-Pernell.

Up next for Healdton (2-4) is a home game against Walters at 8 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ardmore 70, Durant 33

At Durant, it was a true team win for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday as 10 athletes scored in a 70-33 win.

Khalayah Willis led Ardmore with a game-high 17 points, while Shakira Smith notched 15 and and Reagan McCurley finished with 14.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 15-3 lead that they pushed to 35-12 at the half. The game was all but over entering the fourth as the advantage increased to 56-19.

Ardmore (8-3) won’t return to the floor until Thursday, Jan. 21 at the Shawnee Invitational.

Dickson 48, Sulphur 34

At Dickson, the Lady Comets may have only had six athletes suit up Tuesday, but that was plenty for a 48-34 victory over Sulphur.

Dickson’s Chesleigh Apala was key to the win as she tallied 15 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to help her team pull away.

Audrey Young was also in double figures with 11 points, while Chloe Hightower finished with five. All six Lady Comets finished with at least two points.

Meanwhile, Kinlee Duck led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points and Charlie Rogers added six.

Sulphur (4-4) hosts Madill at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Dickson (6-4) is also in action Friday on the road against Comanche.

Davis 48, Lindsay 23

At Davis, the wins keep piling up for the Lady Wolves as they notched their ninth of the season Tuesday in a 48-23 victory over Lindsay.

Davis was well in command at halftime with a 26-8 advantage that increased to 44-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Logan Pruitt led the Lady Wolves with a game-high 24 points, outscoring Lindsay on her own. Jacie LaNoy added 10 and Grace Murphy chipped in seven.

Davis (9-2) is back on the floor at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Washington.

Tishomingo 38, Madill 36

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats lost a heartbreaker on Tuesday in a 38-36 setback to Tishomingo.

Madill (5-5) travels to Sulphur at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Thackerville 31, Fox 30

At Thackerville, the Lady Foxes came up short by one point on Tuesday in a 31-30 loss.

Fox (9-5) makes the trip to Oklahoma School for the Deaf at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Ryan 47, Springer 15

At Springer, the Lady Cardinals couldn’t get much going Tuesday in a 47-15 setback to Ryan.

Springer’s Jalyn Dewberry scored five and Mimi White notched four.

The Lady Cardinals return to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Wilson.

Waurika 47, Ringling 26

At Ringling, it was a tough Tuesday for the Lady Devils as they lost 47-26 to Waurika.

Up next for Ringling is a home game against Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

