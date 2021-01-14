Ardmore's Avery Lowe to play softball at Seminole State

It’s safe to say Avery Lowe could have picked any college in Oklahoma and she’d be welcomed with open arms, especially considering her academic and softball achievements at Ardmore High School.

However, the senior stayed true to her heart and chose Seminole State where she would be part of a family that will help shape her future.

“It just feels like home,” Lowe said. “They have always shown interest in me and I grew up with their hitting coach. He made a huge impact on my life, even setting aside softball. That’s really what made me want to go there the most.”

And Ardmore softball coach Lee Mays knows the Trojans are getting a true student-athlete who will be a great addition to a program that has advanced to a number of NJCAA World Series games.

“It’s nice to really celebrate Avery and all she means to the school,” Mays said. “It’s really hard in this day and time to find someone that is dedicated and really puts the team first. She brings energy in practice and she brings energy consistently in every game. And then she’s the complete package because her academic record is stellar. When you find that, you’ve really found someone special. You don’t see that much.

“She’s a great young lady and her family should be proud of her because they’ve really done a great job with her,” Mays continued. “I’m just proud of her. The whole town is proud of her.”

Lowe’s academic success is even more impressive considering she batted .479 during her senior year and finished with a .858 fielding percentage to earn first-team all-district honors at shortstop.

Her position will be different next season though.

She was recruited as an outfielder and said it makes her more of a diverse player. But no matter where she plays, she’s eager to return to the field.

“I’m just ready to go to work,” Lowe said. “I’m ready to take my abilities to the next level and be with my team and coaches up there.”

And she’ll have the opportunity to develop and hone her skills for two years at Seminole State before taking the next leap in her softball journey. There’s no telling where that will take her, but her story should help Ardmore’s program as a whole.

“She sets an example and sets the bar so high,” Mays said. “And hopefully she can be the tipping point where we can start changing the culture and they can see, ‘If you work hard consistently and you work on getting 1% better every day, that good things will happen and people will notice. You can make a difference in not only the softball world, but also in your community.’”

That’s exactly the legacy that Lowe wants to leave behind, and she hopes the Lady Tigers will continue to put Ardmore on the map.

“I always want to set an example for my teammates,” she said. “That even coming from a small town, we can do it.”

Beau Bearden can be reached at bbearden@gannett.com or on Twitter @ArdmoreitePreps.