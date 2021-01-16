Roundup: Lone Grove boys basketball upsets Kingston

The odds were stacked against the Lone Grove High School boys basketball team on Friday with a trip to the No. 16 ranked team in Class 3A. The Longhorns didn’t let that stop them, as they used a second-half surge to knock off Kingston 44-32.

Lone Grove trailed 21-17 at halftime, but held Kingston in check during the second half. That defensive pressure helped on the other side of the floor as the Longhorns outscored Kingston by double digits in the second half, highlighted by a 16-4 mark in the fourth.

And it was a team effort as six different athletes found the scoreboard. Aiden Hale led Lone Grove with 16 points, while Gavin Peery added 11 and Kyle Miller finished with eight.

The Longhorns (6-2) are idle until Thursday, Jan. 21 when they travel to the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka.

Madill 57, Sulphur 50

At Sulphur, it was a thriller on Friday as the Wildcats needed double overtime to hold off the Bulldogs for a 57-50 win.

Madill (5-6) makes the trip to Dickson at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, while Sulphur (5-6) traveled to Kingston on Saturday night before taking part in the Byng Tournament starting Thursday.

Calera 55, Turner 47

At Turner, the Falcons kept it close down the stretch, but couldn’t hold off Calera in a 55-47 setback.

“My players showed some heart and pride battling the very athletic Calera Bulldogs,” said Turner head coach Jimmy Voight. “Last year at Calera, they simply kicked our tails by 25-plus points. They had basically the same team this year and my players battled all night.”

The Falcons trailed by just one after the first quarter, but saw the deficit increase to 30-21 at halftime. Turner outscored the Bulldogs 12-8 in the third to inch within five.

It remained close down the stretch, but Calera hit six-of-seven free throws late in the fourth to seal the victory.

Tyler Campbell led the Falcons with 17, while Jevon Wolfe scored 13 and Hunter Johnston notched 10.

Turner also played Thursday and tallied a win on Homecoming with a 68-27 decision over Paoli. Campbell led the way with 26, followed by Johnston with 21 and Jevon Wolfe with eight.

The Falcons (10-4) travel to the Healdton Bulldog Bash at 4 p.m. Thursday where they’ll battle Elmore City-Pernell at Wilson High School.

Walters 60, Healdton 54

At Healdton, the Bulldogs couldn’t pull of the victory on Friday as they lost to Walters 60-54.

Healdton (2-5) hosts Thackerville at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Comanche 64, Dickson 42

At Comanche, a sluggish start didn’t help the Lady Comets on Friday and they couldn’t recover in a 64-42 loss.

Makayla Smith led Dickson with 12 points, while Chesleigh Apala scored 10 and Audrey Young chipped in eight.

The Lady Comets trailed 30-16 at halftime and couldn’t inch much closer as the deficit increased to 41-28 entering the fourth.

Dickson (6-5) is back home against Madill at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kingston 57, Lone Grove 43

At Kingston, the Lady Horns couldn’t put an end to their losing streak Friday as they fell 57-43.

Lone Grove (2-6) is idle until Thursday, Jan. 21 at the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka.

Byng 78, Plainview 45

At Byng, it was a tough outing for the Lady Indians as they dropped a 78-45 loss to Byng on Friday.

Plainview (9-2) takes the floor at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Santa Fe South.

Sulphur 46, Madill 36

At Sulphur, the Lady Bulldogs held off the Lady Wildcats in a close battle on Friday for a 46-36 victory.

Sulphur (5-4) makes the short drive to Davis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Madill (5-6) is also in action Tuesday at Dickson.

Washington 48, Davis 21

At Washington, the Lady Wolves had their eight-game winning streak come to an end Friday in a 48-21 setback to Washington.

Davis (9-3) played Marlow on Saturday night and then returns home to battle Sulphur at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Calera 55, Turner 44

At Turner, the Lady Falcons came up short Friday in a 55-44 setback to Calera.

Up next for Turner (11-3) is a trip to the Healdton Bulldog Bash, which starts Thursday, Jan. 21

